Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi return security personnel in protest against withdrawal of Z cover

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Saturday returned their security personnel, deputed at their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna in protest against the withdrawal of their Z security cover.

Now, there is no security person deputed at the 10 Circular Road residence to guard Lalu family. Outside the residence, RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were first deceived over housing, then threatened with eviction.

He claimed that the security for the entire family had been downgraded, alleging that there was a conspiracy behind the move. “RJD represents a huge majority of voters who placed their faith in its leadership. They want to crush the opposition. Such politics has no place in democracy," he remarked.

A day earlier, the government reduced the security cover of both Lalu and Rabri.

According to the order issued on Thursday, Lalu and Rabri Devi will be provided security cover by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP). The decision was taken after the department reviewed the security of various VIP protectees in the state after a review.