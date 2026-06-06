Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi return security personnel in protest against withdrawal of Z cover

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi on Saturday returned their security personnel, deputed at their 10 Circular Road residence in Patna in protest against the withdrawal of their Z security cover.
Now, there is no security person deputed at the 10 Circular Road residence to guard Lalu family. Outside the residence, RJD chief spokesperson Shakti Yadav said that Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi were first deceived over housing, then threatened with eviction.
He claimed that the security for the entire family had been downgraded, alleging that there was a conspiracy behind the move. “RJD represents a huge majority of voters who placed their faith in its leadership. They want to crush the opposition. Such politics has no place in democracy," he remarked.
A day earlier, the government reduced the security cover of both Lalu and Rabri.
According to the order issued on Thursday, Lalu and Rabri Devi will be provided security cover by the Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP). The decision was taken after the department reviewed the security of various VIP protectees in the state after a review.
Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya while opposing the withdrawal of Z+ security cover from their parents wrote on ‘X’, “There is no justification whatsoever for maintaining a facade of security after the reduction in security cover. The decision by the government of the Chief Minister to cut the security of Lalu ji and Rabri Devi ji is a decision taken with the sole intent of causing harm and physical injury to Lalu ji - Rabri Devi ji and their family. There is no justification whatsoever for maintaining a facade of security after the reduction in security cover; it is in this context that Rabri Devi ji has decided to return the security personnel from her official residence.”
"The Samrat government should realise that the millions of people of Bihar are the true security shield for Lalu ji - Rabri Devi ji and their family, and if even a single scratch were to come to Lalu ji, Rabri Devi ji, or any member of their family, what the consequences would be—perhaps Samrat Chaudhary and his government have no idea..!,” she alleged.
On the other hand, leader of opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who also lives in the 10 Circular Road residence also returned his security personnel in protest. He did it despite the fact that the government has retained leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s 'Y-plus' security cover. His security was left unchanged because his role as LoP is equivalent to a cabinet minister, requiring ongoing field safety for active political movements.
The 'Y' category security cover provided to Lalu’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, has been entirely removed since he no longer holds a ministerial or legislative position. His security cover has been scaled down to just one personal security guard.
The security cover of Lalu's daughter, Misa Bharti, who is a Lok Sabha MP, has been adjusted to three security personnel, matching standard security protocols designated for MPs. Tejashwi Yadav's wife, Rajshree Yadav, has been assigned one female bodyguard to assist with personal and public security needs.