Bihar educator 'Khan Sir' files anticipatory bail petition in Patna court; bench reserves order

PATNA: A day after the Bihar Fire Services issued a notice, educator Faisal Khan, widely known as Khan Sir, on Monday filed an anticipatory petition in a local court in connection with a case relating to firing and vandalism outside his coaching institute in Patna.

The court has reserved its order on Khan Sir's petition. He moved the court seeking protection from arrest after police booked him under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act following the June 2 incident outside Khan Global Studies Institute.

Talking to media persons after the hearing, Khan Sir’s lawyer Arvind Kumar Mahuar said the matter had been argued before the court, and the judge had reserved the order.

During the hearing, the defence counsel argued that the FIR against Khan Sir was motivated and filed with the intention of tarnishing his reputation. He claimed that his client had been implicated despite having no direct role in the incident.

The case against Khan Sir surfaced after his staff had earlier lodged a complaint against the director of another coaching institute.