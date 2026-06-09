NEET-UG re-examination: Bihar Police caution aspirants, parents against fraud calls

Ahead of the the June 21 re-examination of NEET-UG, the Economic Offence Unit of the Bihar police has cautioned students and their parents against rumours and fraud calls offering question papers and answers.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) recently announced June 21 as the date for the retest of NEET UG 2026.

Earlier, the May 3 examination was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak, and the CBI is investigating the matter.

Meanwhile, the police said in a notice, "Public is advised not to fall prey to misinformation and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters luring them to provide answer sheets/question papers in the upcoming NEET-UG examination on June 21."

There is an apprehension that anti-social elements or cyber fraudsters may try to break the integrity of the examination through rumours on social media platforms, it said, adding that people should immediately inform the police about any such misinformation.

"Those found guilty of engaging in such activities will face severe consequences, including legal actions. A criminal proceeding will be initiated against those who indulge in such activities", the police advisory said.

The EOU had earlier arrested Sanjeev Kumar Singh alias Sanjeev Mukhiya, the alleged mastermind of the NEET (UG)-2024 paper leak case and also wanted in several other cases, from the state capital.

He was also accused of being involved in the paper leak of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Teacher Recruitment Exam (TRE-3) held in March, 2024.

"If the people receive any suspicious offers or requests from any individual/agency, the matter should be immediately brought to the notice of EOU through email (digeou-bih@gov.in).

People can also inform the EOU about such calls on the mobile number 9031829067," the notice said.

(With inputs from PTI)