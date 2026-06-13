RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha asserts son Deepak Prakash's ministerial position in Bihar govt

PATNA: Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) chief and MP Upendra Kushwaha on Saturday asserted that his son, Deepak Prakash, would remain a minister until the current NDA government is in power in Bihar.

Addressing leaders and workers during the RLM’s national convention at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Kushwaha told them not to be misled by any confusion and media speculation. He assured them that as long as the current NDA government remained in power in Bihar, Deepak would continue to serve as a minister.

“Those who are unsure whether Deepak Prakash will continue as a minister should not be confused. People having such a doubt do not have faith in the wisdom of senior NDA leaders. Senior NDA leaders have exhibited their wisdom by appointing him a minister for the second time after change of guard in the state. They have not made him a minister for two or four months but for the full term,” he added.

He also appealed media not to make any unnecessary speculation in this regard, and ruled out the possibility of quitting NDA. During the convention, Kushwaha was unanimously re-elected as the RLM’s national president for 2026-29 term.

Several political resolutions were passed during the convention. Appreciating the development work undertaken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party expressed confidence that India would scale new heights on the global stage in the coming years.

A day earlier, chief minister Samrat Choudhary said that Deepak Prakash is a minister in his cabinet and would continue to serve on the post. He, however, parried question on Prakash was not made a candidate in the recently concluded MLC polls in the state.