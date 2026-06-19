Bihar colleges should hold classes until 8 pm, says Samrat Choudhary

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary has stressed the need to strengthen higher education in the state, suggesting that colleges should consider conducting classes until 8 pm.

Speaking on Thursday at the foundation day ceremony of AN College, affiliated to Pataliputra University, Choudhary noted that campuses often become deserted early in the day. The event also marked the birth anniversary of Anugrah Narayan Singh, Bihar’s first Deputy Chief Minister, after whom the college is named.

Referring to a conversation with the college principal, Ratna Amrit, Choudhary said, “I asked her how long classes continue in the institution. She told me the campus becomes deserted after 2 pm. I see an opportunity here. I say let classes run until 8 o’clock in the evening.”

The Chief Minister insisted the proposal was not mere rhetoric and said the government intended to create the necessary infrastructure to make such a system feasible.

“Our children travel to far-off places such as Punjab and Maharashtra for higher education. We must strengthen our higher education system so that their needs can be met within the state,” he said.

Acknowledging the inadequacy of Bihar’s educational infrastructure for its population of 13 crore, Choudhary claimed noticeable improvements would begin from July onwards.