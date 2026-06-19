Bihar gang rape case: SHO suspended, offenders still at large

PATNA: After the gang rape of a 28-year-old married woman, senior police officers on Friday initiated disciplinary action against the station house officer of police station concerned in Bihar’s Begusarai district.
DIG, Begusarai, Sahilesh Kumar on Friday ordered the suspension of station house officer (SHO) of Chakiya for dereliction of duty.
The disciplinary action comes a day after DIG visited the hospital and met the rape survivor undergoing treatment there. DIG was shocked to learn that an attempt was earlier made by the accused to abduct the victim and outrage her modesty.
Though the family had reported the matter to police station concerned, no action was taken, which emboldened them.
“The matter has come to my notice,” DIG admitted and said that negligence on the part of any police officer in serious offences would not be tolerated.
He said that an FIR has been lodged on statement of the survivor and action was being taken against perpetrators. Three of the accused have been identified as Ramu Mahto, Suraj Kumar and Nitish Kumar.
The identity of the two offenders was being ascertained. DIG has already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure arrest of the accused.
On Friday, hundreds of CPI-ML (Liberation) activists took out a protest march in Begusarai, demanding immediate arrest of the accused.
The protestors threatened to intensify their agitation if police failed to arrest the offenders soon.
The incident took place on June 11 under Chakiya police station. The survivor said that around 11.30 pm, she had gone to attend’s nature’s call when five men barged into her house and locked her husband in a room. After she came out, the accused gagged her and took her to a desolate place outside her house and raped her. When she tried to raise an alarm, they sliced her chest and thigh with a blade.
Narrating her ordeal, the survivor said that she called her younger sister-in-law, who unlocked the room where the attackers had made her husband captive.
She said that she along with her family members visited the police station but she was turned away. Later, she went to Barauni hospital, as doctors referred her to Sadar hospital at Begusarai later.
“I was treated, but I had continuous pain in my private parts. During the medical examination, doctors told me that the pain was due to injuries caused during the crime,” she added.
She said that she returned to her home, but she went to the Sadar Hospital again as pain was unbearable. During the medical examination, a bullet, a stone and a piece of wood were removed,” she informed.
The gang-rape survivor said she wasn't aware of the objects as she had lost consciousness, adding that she had still pain.