Bihar gang rape case: SHO suspended, offenders still at large

PATNA: After the gang rape of a 28-year-old married woman, senior police officers on Friday initiated disciplinary action against the station house officer of police station concerned in Bihar’s Begusarai district.

DIG, Begusarai, Sahilesh Kumar on Friday ordered the suspension of station house officer (SHO) of Chakiya for dereliction of duty.

The disciplinary action comes a day after DIG visited the hospital and met the rape survivor undergoing treatment there. DIG was shocked to learn that an attempt was earlier made by the accused to abduct the victim and outrage her modesty.

Though the family had reported the matter to police station concerned, no action was taken, which emboldened them.

“The matter has come to my notice,” DIG admitted and said that negligence on the part of any police officer in serious offences would not be tolerated.

He said that an FIR has been lodged on statement of the survivor and action was being taken against perpetrators. Three of the accused have been identified as Ramu Mahto, Suraj Kumar and Nitish Kumar.

The identity of the two offenders was being ascertained. DIG has already constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to ensure arrest of the accused.