Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant to join new Bihar govt, says JD(U) working president

PATNA: Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Jha on Monday said Nishant Kumar, son of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, would be part of the new government in Bihar. He also hinted that Nishant could soon be assigned a significant role in the party.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Rajya Sabha elections to five seats from Bihar, Jha said Nitish Kumar would play a significant role in the Upper House of Parliament after his formal induction as a member. Before becoming chief minister, Nitish Kumar had also served as a Union minister, he added.

Jha said Nitish would raise issues related to Bihar’s development in Parliament, which would help steer the state’s growth. “As he has vast experience of governance in state as well at centre, he will be in a better position to convey people’s voices in the parliament,” he said.

Referring to Nitish Kumar’s contributions, the The JD(U) working president said it was his leadership that helped Bihar emerge from the “dark age” of RJD rule. With a “double-engine government”, Bihar has been set on the path of development and that progress would continue, he said in response to a media query.