Two criminals, STF jawan killed in encounter in Bihar

PATNA: Two dreaded criminals and a Special Task Force (STF) jawan were killed in an encounter at Ramdiha village under Chakia police station limits in Bihar’s East Champaran district early Tuesday.

Police said that two suspects were arrested following the encounter, as the raid was conducted based on intelligence inputs related to a threat to kill police personnel.

Notably, the audio clip had gone viral on social media recently.

Police said that the notorious criminal, Kundan Thakur, had allegedly made a threatening phone call to Chakia’s additional station house officer (ASHO), stating that, “Agla news yeh hoga ki apradhi aur police ke beech muqable mein 10-15 policekarmi mare jayenge (10-15 policemen will be killed in an encounter between criminals and police).”

Police said that a case was registered on Monday in view of the threat.

Police conducted a raid at Kundan Thakur's residence following receipt of intelligence inputs, revealing that the gangsters, along with his accomplices was hiding there.