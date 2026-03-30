Nitish Kumar likely to quit Bihar Council seat today; BJP eyes new CM

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council today (March 30). On March 16, Nitish was elected to the Rajya Sabha.

As per the Constitution, when a member of a state legislature is elected to Parliament, they must resign within 14 days of the election. “Nitish Kumar was elected to the Rajya Sabha on March 30. Under this law, he will submit his resignation from the Bihar Legislative Council today,” a senior JD(U) leader said.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, who was supposed to resign from the state Legislative Assembly on Sunday, is also set to resign today. Though preparations were made at the Assembly for the purpose on Sunday, Nabin had to leave for Delhi due to certain reasons.

Both Nitish and Nabin are expected to resign from the Bihar Legislative Council and the Bihar Legislative Assembly, respectively. Preparations for their resignations have been made at the Assembly secretariat, sources said.

March 30 is the last day for submission of their resignations, according to the Prohibition of Simultaneous Membership Rules, 1950 (under Articles 101/190 of the Constitution). This provision applies to all cases where a legislator is elected to Parliament while still holding a state-level position.

Last week, JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha said he was not aware when Nitish Kumar would relinquish the post of Chief Minister, but confirmed that he would quit as a member of the Legislative Council on or before the deadline.