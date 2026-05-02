Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's meeting with Nitish Kumar fuels speculation about cabinet expansion

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday met his predecessor and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, sparking speculation about a possible cabinet expansion.
The expansion is expected after the results of the elections in five legislative assemblies are declared on May 4.
Apart from Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers on April 15.
While there is no official word on what transpired at the meeting, it is expected that Samrat Choudhary and Nitish Kumar discussed the impending cabinet expansion.
The meeting, held at 1 Anne Marg, the Chief Minister’s official residence, lasted around 20 minutes. Union minister and former JD (U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was also present in the meeting.
According to sources, during the expansion, some new faces are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. There is also speculation that JD(U) may bring in fresh talent with the aim of forming a new “development team” for Bihar.
Legislators such as Ruhail Ranjan, Komal Singh, Rituraj and Chetan Anand, who are part of Nitish's son Nishant Kumar's group, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. Nishant has formed a separate core group of young legislators of JD(U).
The BJP is also expected to include new faces in the expansion. Following Nitin Nabin’s elevation as the BJP national president, the party is undergoing a generational shift and is likely to further promote younger leaders into the cabinet.
There are also speculations over whether former Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha will be inducted into the cabinet. Sources said Sinha may be considered for the post of Assembly Speaker or made state BJP president.
Sinha is reportedly not keen to join the new government under Samrat Choudhary’s leadership. Since senior BJP leader Prem Kumar is currently holding the Speaker’s post, he is likely to continue in the role.
In that scenario, present state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi may be inducted into the cabinet, with Sinha possibly replacing him as party chief.
Former IPS officer and Buxar MLA Anand Mishra is also likely to find a place in the cabinet. Other names doing the rounds include Sanjay Singh ‘Tiger’, Shreyasi Singh, Lakhendra Paswan, Rama Nishad and Pramod Chandravanshi.