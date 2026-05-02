Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary's meeting with Nitish Kumar fuels speculation about cabinet expansion

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday met his predecessor and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, sparking speculation about a possible cabinet expansion.

The expansion is expected after the results of the elections in five legislative assemblies are declared on May 4.

Apart from Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers on April 15.

While there is no official word on what transpired at the meeting, it is expected that Samrat Choudhary and Nitish Kumar discussed the impending cabinet expansion.

The meeting, held at 1 Anne Marg, the Chief Minister’s official residence, lasted around 20 minutes. Union minister and former JD (U) president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh was also present in the meeting.

According to sources, during the expansion, some new faces are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. There is also speculation that JD(U) may bring in fresh talent with the aim of forming a new “development team” for Bihar.

Legislators such as Ruhail Ranjan, Komal Singh, Rituraj and Chetan Anand, who are part of Nitish's son Nishant Kumar's group, are likely to be inducted into the cabinet. Nishant has formed a separate core group of young legislators of JD(U).