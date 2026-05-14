Bihar Congress expels three senior leaders over alleged anti-party activities

PATNA: Congress has expelled three senior leaders from the party in Bihar for six years on allegations of indiscipline and anti-party activities. The expelled party leaders are Rashid Fakhri, Onkar Shakti, and Chandan Singh.

According to party sources, these leaders were accused of indulging in anti-organisation activities and publicly commenting against the state leadership. Moreover, they allegedly showed seriously misconduct against senior Congress leader Shakeel Ahmed.

“Misbehaviour with a leader like Shakeel Amed, is also being cited as a major reason for the disciplinary action,” a senior state Congress leader claimed.

Supporters and political analysts believe this action could signal a future organisational restructuring within the party. The state leadership has made it clear that there will be no compromise on discipline within the party and that anti-organisation activities will be continuously monitored.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Rajesh Ram has announced that the state and district committees would be constituted by June 20. He also appealed to leaders and supporters of the party to work unitedly to strengthen it's organisation in Bihar.