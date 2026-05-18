Fire breaks out inside train in Bihar's Sasaram, no casualties reported

PATNA: A fire broke out inside an empty coach of the Sasaram-Patna passenger train at Sasaram railway station in Bihar in the wee hours of Monday.

According to Saraswati Chandra, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway, smoke was spotted billowing from a compartment while the train was stationed on platform number 6 at around 5:30 AM.

"Railway officials alerted the fire brigade, and the flames were successfully extinguished within half an hour. No casualties were reported, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire," the CPRO added.

(with inputs from PTI)