At least three dead, four missing as boat overturns in Bihar's Samastipur

PATNA: At least three people drowned, and four others went missing on Thursday after a boat capsized in the midstream of the Ganga near Sultanpur Diyara in Bihar’s Samastipur district.

Patna District Magistrate Dr Thiyagarajan SM said 14 people from Bind Toli near Umanath Ghat under Barh subdivision had boarded the boat to travel to Sultanpur Diyara in Mohiuddin Nagar area, Samastipur, where they usually go to pick pointed gourds and carry out farming-related work.

On their return journey, the boat capsized near Sultanpur Diyara due to strong winds. Seven people were rescued by relief and rescue teams, while the bodies of three persons have been recovered. The rescued persons were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An SDRF team has been deployed to trace the four missing persons, with the Samastipur and Patna district administrations coordinating the search and rescue operations.

The deceased have been identified as Neelam Kumari (30), Shravan Mahto (36), and his son Kashi Kumar (15). The injured include Rahul Kumar, Mamta Devi, Kabutari Kumari, and a 16-year-old girl, while the identities of three others injured are yet to be confirmed.

All those onboard were residents of Masumganj Bind Toli under Barh police station limits in Patna district.