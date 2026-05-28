Two dead, five missing as boat overturns in Bihar’s Samastipur

Two people were killed and five others went missing after a boat carrying 14 passengers overturned in Bihar’s Samastipur district early Thursday, officials said.

The accident occurred around 5.45 am near Sultanpur Diara in the Mohiuddinnagar block when the passengers were returning by boat. Authorities said strong winds caused the vessel to capsize.

“The boat carrying 14 people capsized due to strong winds,” a statement issued by the Patna district administration said.

A joint rescue operation involving teams from the Patna and Samastipur district administrations is underway.

Seven people have been rescued so far, while the bodies of two victims were recovered during the search.

Efforts continue to trace the five missing passengers. Officials said the identities of the deceased have not yet been established.

(With inputs from PTI)