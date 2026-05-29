Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini dismisses speculation over contesting Bihar MLC polls

PATNA: Rohini Acharya, daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Friday dismissed speculation about contesting the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections and indirectly accused aides of her brother and party leader Tejashwi Yadav of conspiring against her and spreading rumours.

Although Rohini has clearly stated that she is not seeking an MLC seat, speculation continues that Lalu Prasad may persuade her to accept one.

Targeting Tejashwi’s aides and reiterating that she would not contest the MLC polls, Rohini wrote on X: “The faces of those with malicious intent will be blackened again. The gang of infiltrators, those who conspire and collude with opponents, is spreading rumours through the help of a few media friends that I am going to contest the upcoming legislative council election. These people with dirty intentions had previously tried something similar with the motive of damaging my image, and back then their lies were exposed too — and this time, it will happen again. These are the same people who, just a few months ago, vigorously spread rumours about my minor son and my mother-in-law contesting the Assembly elections.”

She further said: “I want to tell those who spread and fabricate lies about me that none of these people's schemes or falsehoods will have any effect on me or my image, because the world knows that I am someone who speaks straightforwardly, beyond any greed or temptation. My opposition has always been against what is wrong — and it will remain so in the future too.”

On November 15 last year, Rohini had accused Tejashwi and his close aide, RJD MP Sanjay Yadav, of “throwing” her out of the family, hours after announcing her decision to “quit politics” and “disown” her family.