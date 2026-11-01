Tejashwi seeks disqualification of two Bihar MLCs for joining BJP after winning as Independents

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has sought the disqualification of two newly elected Bihar MLCs, Bansidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj, after they announced their decision to join the BJP, less than a week after winning the biennial elections as Independents.

The RJD working president asserted that both the newly elected MLCs should be disqualified for “violating” the anti-defection law, while slamming the BJP for "making a mockery of the Constitution".

His remarks came hours after Brajwasi and Raj announced their decision outside the BJP office, where they were also photographed holding party membership slips.

“Both newly elected members of the Legislative Council have formally joined the BJP. Their decision to join a political party after being elected as independent candidates attracts the disqualification provisions of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution of India,” Yadav said.

The former deputy chief minister said paragraph 2(2) of the Tenth Schedule expressly provides that any independently elected member shall be disqualified from membership of the House if they join any political party after the election.

“Article 191(2) of the Constitution provides that a member disqualified under the Tenth Schedule shall cease to be eligible to remain a member of the State Legislature. Paragraph 6(1) of the Tenth Schedule vests the authority to decide questions of disqualification on the ground of defection in the Chairman of the Legislative Council,” he said.