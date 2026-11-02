Morth to undertake dredging of rivers in Bihar; use removed silt in highway construction

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will undertake desilting of rivers and other waterbodies in Bihar to improve their water-carrying capacity. The silt, sand, mud and fine sediments recovered from these waterbodies will be used in National Highway projects.

The initiative is part of efforts to address two critical challenges: flood mitigation and the shortage of affordable materials for road construction.

To formalise the partnership for the desilting exercise, the ministry and the Bihar government are set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday in the presence of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

With the Ganga as its main river, Bihar has more than a dozen other rivers, including the Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Mahananda, Sone and Punpun, besides several other waterbodies. The Kosi, Bagmati, Kamla-Balan and Gandak are among the most troublesome rivers, causing extensive flooding in several districts of the state.

According to a 2022 report by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute, Bihar has more than 50,000 waterbodies. Madhubani district has the highest number, while Arwal has the lowest.