Senior IAS officer CK Anil takes over Bihar education department

NEW DELHI: At a time when public confidence in the prospects of meaningful reforms and improvements in Bihar’s education system remains low, the appointment of senior IAS officer CK Anil as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Education Department has generated considerable expectations.

Bihar has consistently struggled with its position in national education rankings, and the arrival of an officer widely regarded as tough, upright and decisive has raised hopes of a much-needed administrative transformation.

A 1991-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, CK Anil is known in administrative circles for his uncompromising approach, fast-decsion-making onal integrity and stern working style. He first came into the limelight in 2004, during his tenure as District Magistrate of Siwan, when he earned a reputation for taking bold administrative action against powerful criminal and political networks, including those associated with the late Mohammad Shahabuddin.

Interestingly, his appointment to the Education Department has received an unusually positive response, with appreciation reportedly coming not only from supporters of the ruling parties but also from sections of the Opposition and ordinary citizens.

The reason is largely his reputation for swift decision-making, adherence to rules and an uncompromising stand on transparency and legality, particularly in tackling alleged corruption within the government machinery.

While the appointment has generated optimism among many, it has also reportedly caused apprehension among a section of departmental employees, particularly those posted in district-level education offices.