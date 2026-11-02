Senior IAS officer CK Anil takes over Bihar education department

NEW DELHI: At a time when public confidence in the prospects of meaningful reforms and improvements in Bihar’s education system remains low, the appointment of senior IAS officer CK Anil as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Education Department has generated considerable expectations.
Bihar has consistently struggled with its position in national education rankings, and the arrival of an officer widely regarded as tough, upright and decisive has raised hopes of a much-needed administrative transformation.
A 1991-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, CK Anil is known in administrative circles for his uncompromising approach, fast-decsion-making onal integrity and stern working style. He first came into the limelight in 2004, during his tenure as District Magistrate of Siwan, when he earned a reputation for taking bold administrative action against powerful criminal and political networks, including those associated with the late Mohammad Shahabuddin.
Interestingly, his appointment to the Education Department has received an unusually positive response, with appreciation reportedly coming not only from supporters of the ruling parties but also from sections of the Opposition and ordinary citizens.
The reason is largely his reputation for swift decision-making, adherence to rules and an uncompromising stand on transparency and legality, particularly in tackling alleged corruption within the government machinery.
While the appointment has generated optimism among many, it has also reportedly caused apprehension among a section of departmental employees, particularly those posted in district-level education offices.
They are concerned that Anil's strict monitoring and action-oriented approach may leave little room for administrative complacency or irregularities. He will, however, have a team of senior officers to assist him in his efforts to bring about change, including IAS officer Rajiv Raushan as Secretary, along with other officials.
"This department in past had seen the appointment of another IAS officer, who was also working the best, but CK Anil Saab ji the first such officer who knows everything and takes not what is legally right but also what is warranted and use his practical wisdom which creates no problem to both the department’s employees and the teachers alike", remarked a senior staff, preferring anonymity. In a career spanning more than 35 years, CK Anil has reportedly held around 22 recorded postings across 20 locations.
His tenure as Secretary of the Revenue and Land Reforms Department, when Vijay Sinha was the minister, was among the significant assignments during which he demonstrated his administrative approach.
Officials familiar with his working style describe him as an officer who believes firmly in the rule of law, takes decisions without unnecessary delay and closely monitors their implementation.
"For CK Anil, what is right is right. No under interferences in the work and he takes a fast decision and remembers everything whatever he passes as order following the direction of concerned minister. Nobody can bluff him and surprisingly, if he orders, he pursues implementation of his each and every order".
Soon after assuming charge of the Education Department, Anil has reportedly begun signalling that business as usual will no longer be acceptable. Among his initial initiatives is the introduction of a dress code for government school teachers and education officials, discouraging Western-style attire and stressing the importance of teachers presenting themselves as role models for students.
The underlying message is that teachers must command respect not only through their knowledge, classroom performance and conduct but also through their appearance and professional demeanour.
Anil has also initiated a review of the functioning of district education offices, with Siwan emerging as the starting point of his administrative exercise. The choice of district is significant, given his earlier association with the region as District Magistrate, when his firm handling of law and order earned him considerable recognition.
However, the challenges confronting him are far more complex than enforcing administrative discipline or conducting inspections. Bihar's education system requires comprehensive reforms, including improvements in teaching standards, regular attendance, school infrastructure, transparent recruitment procedures and, most importantly, measurable accountability for learning outcomes.
Equally important will be the implementation of the government's transfer policy for teachers. There are expectations that Anil will ensure fairness and transparency in the transfer process, addressing genuine grievances while preventing arbitrary decisions and undue influence.
Ultimately, the real test of CK Anil's leadership will lie in his ability to translate his reputation as a decisive administrator into sustainable improvements in the quality of education across Bihar.
Strict supervision and disciplinary action may help restore institutional discipline, but lasting change will require a broader vision encompassing academic excellence, better working conditions for teachers and improved learning opportunities for students.
Nevertheless, his appointment has already generated expectations rarely witnessed in the Education Department. For many, it represents an opportunity to break away from years of administrative inertia and establish a culture of accountability, transparency and performance.
Whether CK Anil succeeds in delivering the transformation Bihar's education system urgently needs remains to be seen. But one thing is increasingly evident: his arrival has sent a strong message that administrative complacency will no longer be tolerated.