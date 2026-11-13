Absconding Bihar ASI accused of killing man found dead in Madhubani

PATNA: The body of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, who had been absconding after allegedly shooting a man dead with his service revolver earlier this month, was recovered from a field in Bihar’s Madhubani district, police said on Friday.

The body of Chandra Mohan Singh was found within the Babubarhi police station limits late on Thursday, Madhubani Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yogendra Kumar said.

Singh had allegedly opened fire after being caught inside the house of a woman, who was allegedly his paramour, in a village, killing one person and injuring three others before fleeing the spot. The deceased was identified as Ashok Yadav.

The killing took a political overtone after Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav visited the deceased’s house to meet the bereaved family members. The RJD leader demanded stern action against the cop responsible for the incident.