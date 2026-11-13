Absconding Bihar ASI accused of killing man found dead in Madhubani

PATNA: The body of an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, who had been absconding after allegedly shooting a man dead with his service revolver earlier this month, was recovered from a field in Bihar’s Madhubani district, police said on Friday.
The body of Chandra Mohan Singh was found within the Babubarhi police station limits late on Thursday, Madhubani Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Yogendra Kumar said.
Singh had allegedly opened fire after being caught inside the house of a woman, who was allegedly his paramour, in a village, killing one person and injuring three others before fleeing the spot. The deceased was identified as Ashok Yadav.
The killing took a political overtone after Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav visited the deceased’s house to meet the bereaved family members. The RJD leader demanded stern action against the cop responsible for the incident.
The district police immediately launched an investigation into the firing incident.
“As many as 12 special teams were formed to arrest the accused after the shooting incident. Police had been conducting raids along the Nepal border and at suspected hideouts outside Bihar,” SSP Kumar told the media.
He said the police received information on Thursday about an unidentified body lying in a field and a foul smell emanating from the spot. Later, it was identified as that of Chandra Mohan Singh. The identity was ascertained through his clothes and documents, including his Aadhaar card, mobile phone and laptop, recovered near the body, the SSP said.
A forensic team recovered his service pistol and collected other evidence from the scene. A bag containing his belongings, including his Aadhaar card, was also recovered from the spot.
An inquest was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate. A three-member medical board will carry out the post-mortem examination, which will also be videographed, Kumar said.
The exact cause of death will be established after the post-mortem and forensic examination of the recovered pistol, he added. Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for his arrest.
Further investigation is underway.