Chhath song row: Kishor, Chirag Paswan slam Raj Thackeray over regionalism

PATNA: The playing of Bhojpuri Chhath songs at Mumbai railway stations in Maharashtra has triggered a political row, with Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder Prashant Kishor and Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticising Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

Kishor accused the BJP-led Maharashtra government of failing to protect the interests of Hindi-speaking people, while Paswan alleged that Raj Thackeray was promoting regionalism for political gains.

The controversy erupted after MNS workers objected to Bhojpuri Chhath songs being played at railway stations and forced authorities to stop them.

Raj Thackeray later accused the BJP of attempting to create a Marathi-versus-North Indian divide for electoral gains ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections due to be held next year.

Reacting to his remarks, Kishor said Raj Thackeray targeted people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh to attract media attention. He added that Hindi-speaking people would hold the BJP accountable for any discrimination in Maharashtra.