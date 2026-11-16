Four lakh guests, Taj Mahal-style pavilion planned for former JD(U) leader Anant Singh’s daughter’s wedding

PATNA: A ‘Shahi’ (royal) wedding has become a talking point in Bihar, with preparations underway for the November 25 wedding of Mokama MLA and expelled JD(U) leader Anant Kumar Singh’s daughter, Shivangi Singh. The organisers are expecting around four lakh guests to attend the celebrations.

Spread over nearly 10 bighas, the wedding venue is being developed on a grand scale. The main pavilion is being modelled on the Taj Mahal, while another structure will resemble Delhi’s Red Fort.

More than six helipads are reportedly being constructed near the venue, with the possibility of increasing their number if required. Arrangements are also being made to manage the movement and reception of guests.

The main pavilion will feature decorative domes and architectural elements inspired by the Taj Mahal, while another pavilion will draw inspiration from the architecture of the Red Fort.

Anant Singh has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders to the wedding. He also personally handed over an invitation to Bihar Assembly Speaker Dr Prem Kumar.

Speaking to the media, Singh said everyone was welcome to attend the wedding, even if they had not received an invitation card.

A team of artists and craftsmen from Mau in Uttar Pradesh has been engaged to construct the elaborate structures. They are working round the clock to complete the domes and other decorative elements.

Anant Singh’s three sons are also monitoring the preparations and regularly visiting the venue to review the progress. A horse-racing event is scheduled for November 25, with famous horses from across the country expected to participate.

Anant Singh visits the racing ground, located about a kilometre from his residence, every morning and evening to oversee the preparations.

More than 150 varieties of dishes are being planned for the estimated four lakh guests. The menu will feature traditional Bihari delicacies such as litti-chokha, malpua made with desi ghee, balushahi, khaja and rasgulla, alongside dishes from across the country.

Other offerings will include shahi kofta, different varieties of paneer preparations, dal makhani, Kashmiri pulao, tandoori roti, naan and seasonal vegetables.

Dedicated counters will serve chaat, golgappa and tikki, besides dosa, chowmein and pasta. Kulfi and a variety of sweets will also be available. Several counters will feature chefs preparing fresh dishes in front of guests.