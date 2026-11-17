RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of seeking to portray JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar as "politically finished" by naming a bridge after him while he is still alive.

The six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur bridge over the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district, christened Nitish Setu, is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21.

Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Kumar, while heading the government in the state, had agreed in principle to name the bridge after a local freedom fighter. That promise would have been fulfilled had the JD(U) supremo been "in sound mental health", he said.

"The foundation stone for the bridge was laid when I was holding the road construction portfolio," said the RJD leader, whose party has been demanding its own share of credit for the project that improves connectivity to Raghopur, the assembly seat of Yadav, which has also been represented by his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

The leader of the opposition in the assembly also said, "When the project was in its initial stages, Lalu ji and I had requested Nitish Ji to name the bridge after Akshayvat Rai, a freedom fighter who was also a close aide of Karpoori Thakur. I had also written a letter to this effect."