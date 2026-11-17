RJD working president Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday accused the BJP of seeking to portray JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar as "politically finished" by naming a bridge after him while he is still alive.
The six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Raghopur-Bidupur bridge over the Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district, christened Nitish Setu, is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21.
Tejashwi Yadav claimed that Kumar, while heading the government in the state, had agreed in principle to name the bridge after a local freedom fighter. That promise would have been fulfilled had the JD(U) supremo been "in sound mental health", he said.
"The foundation stone for the bridge was laid when I was holding the road construction portfolio," said the RJD leader, whose party has been demanding its own share of credit for the project that improves connectivity to Raghopur, the assembly seat of Yadav, which has also been represented by his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.
The leader of the opposition in the assembly also said, "When the project was in its initial stages, Lalu ji and I had requested Nitish Ji to name the bridge after Akshayvat Rai, a freedom fighter who was also a close aide of Karpoori Thakur. I had also written a letter to this effect."
"Nitish ji had agreed to the proposal and said that the project would take about six years to complete and upon completion it would be named Akshayvat Setu. Had Nitish ji been in sound mental health, the promise would have been fulfilled," the RJD leader said.
"But now the government is being helmed by the BJP. It is well known that when a person is alive, his statues are not erected nor are bridges named after him. So, maybe, they are trying to send across the message that Nitish Kumar is politically finished".
The RJD leader also appeared miffed that the bridge was scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi. He said, "Narendra Modi never played a role in its construction. The bridge was built with the state's own resources and with loans raised by the Bihar government".
State BJP spokesman Kuntal Krishna reacted strongly to the remarks, terming Yadav "an irresponsible leader who chooses to travel abroad while the assembly session is on". "You and your family have only been involved in loot. The bridge is testimony to the development under the leadership of Nitish Kumar and the same is being acknowledged".
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary scoffed at attempts by the opposition RJD to claim credit for the project.
"I am baffled at such a demand and even more baffling is the fact that it is being considered worth discussing," said the JD(U) leader, who also dismissed the opposition party's contention that Tejashwi Yadav, who during his stint as deputy chief minister held the road construction portfolio, also deserved his share of credit.
"He may have held the portfolio. But the fact remains that work on the project began much before he took over and continued well after he ceased to hold the post. Only Nitish Kumar can rightfully claim credit for the project, and we thank the Centre and the state government for acknowledging his contribution," he said.
Tejashwi Yadav, whose party is an ally of the Congress, was asked about the controversy over the "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod (Vote thief, quit the throne)" slogan raised by Giacomo Filibeck, the secretary general of the Party of European Socialists, at the November 14 Bharat Summit in Hyderabad.
Yadav said, "I have not seen the video. But it is a fact that the Election Commission, which is an independent organisation, is being misused. Votes are being stolen on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar' watch, and although there is a strong sentiment against the same in the country, these people seem to have no shame."
The BJP has described the event, hosted by the government of Congress-ruled Telangana, as an "anti-India summit" and showed that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who was present on the occasion, was rubbing shoulders with those "defaming the country".
(With Inputs from PTI)