PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Wednesday demanded senior JD leader and minister Ashok Choudhary’s disqualification as MLC after his appointment as an assistant professor, claiming violation of “office of profit” rules.

Choudhary has been under scrutiny ever since he joined as an assistant professor at AN College on February 17 this year.

While addressing a press conference, RJD MP Manoj Jha accused Choudhary of fraud and sought Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s intervention in the matter.

“Choudhary joined AN College as an assistant professor under the name Dr Ashok Kumar a few months ago and applied for lien (retention of his existing post) the very next day,” he stated while questioning how lien could be granted during the probation period under university service rules.

The matter was placed before the university syndicate on August 19, which referred it to the Governor’s office. The latter, too, raised questions over the applicable rules and legal provisions, Jha said.

Jha said Section 68(2) of the Bihar State Universities Act provides for a special lien for university teachers, but the provision does not apply to cases where a person is selected for a teaching post while already serving as a member of the legislature.

He said the rules may be different when a person first joins the teaching profession and subsequently becomes an MLA, MLC or MP. However, he argued that someone who is already a member of the legislature when selected for a teaching post cannot claim the benefit of this special provision.

Jha also cited the 2006 Supreme Court judgment in Jaya Bachchan vs Union of India, saying the court had laid down clear principles in cases involving office of profit.

He said the key consideration in the case was not whether financial benefits had actually accrued, but the holding of the office itself, which could attract disqualification.