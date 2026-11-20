PATNA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for various projects, involving an investment of around Rs 34,470 crore, during his visit to Bihar on Saturday.

The projects span road connectivity, energy, urban infrastructure, water resources, education, healthcare, transport and other important sectors, and are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving public services across the state.

Modi will first visit Raghopur in Vaishali district to inaugurate the six-lane Kachhi Dargah-Bidupur bridge, named Nitish Setu, across the Ganga. Built at the cost of around Rs 4,280 crore, the bridge connects Kachhi Dargah on the river’s southern bank in Patna to Bidupur on its northern bank in Vaishali.

The six-lane bridge, one of India's longest bridges, spans a 19.76 km stretch, which includes the 9.76 km bridge alongside 10 km approach roads. Its inauguration is expected to significantly improve connectivity between Patna and North Bihar, reduce travel time and facilitate the movement of goods and commuters.

The bridge is also expected to boost trade, transport and economic activities in the region. It will particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving their access to Patna and essential services such as healthcare and education.

PM will then address a public meeting at Rajapakar in Vaishali, where the projects will be inaugurated and launched.

Modi will inaugurate several major infrastructure and development projects worth over Rs 15,600 crore. Major road projects include converting the Aurangabad-Chodaha section of NH-19 into a six-lane road, the Chorma-Bairgania section of NH-227F and the Umagaon-Saharsa section of NH-327, among others.