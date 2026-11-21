VAISHALI: Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Saturday asserted that the people had full faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, notwithstanding "abuses" hurled at the leader in the state during programmes organised by the Congress.

Choudhary, who is the first BJP leader to head a government in Bihar, was speaking in presence of Modi in Vaishali district where he referred to a recent incident involving AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge in Patna and another episode during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' of Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi last year.

Choudhary also asserted that "not a single" voter complained of wrongful deletion of his or her name in SIR, held in the state for the first time a year ago, and accused Gandhi of having tried to "mislead" electors by "inviting them to his Delhi home for tea and telling them that they have been dropped off the electoral rolls".

The BJP leader, who took over in April this year after JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar stepped down, also spoke of the "thumping majority won by the NDA" in last year's assembly polls which were held soon after the SIR.

"No matter how much abuses are hurled at you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I want to assure that more than 14 crore people of Bihar have full faith in your leadership. They stand by you," Choudhary said.

Describing the inauguration of the Nitish Setu by Modi as an important milestone, Choudhary said the state was working towards the vision of a prosperous Bihar by 2037 and a developed India by 2047 under Modi's guidance.

The CM also credited Modi's leadership and support for accelerating the state's development, saying projects worth around Rs 34,000 crore were inaugurated at the event.

"The central government's continued support has helped Bihar expand its road and railway infrastructure and move towards becoming an industrial hub," he said.