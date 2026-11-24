LAKHISARAI: Five people, including two women and a child, were killed and three others were injured when an SUV collided with a truck in Bihar's Lakhisarai district early on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident took place near Gunsagar village in Tetarhat police station area on the Lakhisarai-Jamui main road.

The deceased included two women, a child and two men, including the driver.

They have been identified as Rakesh Gupta (38), Meena Devi (50), Pallavi Kumari (28), and Badal Kumar (10), all of the same family and residents of Dhaka village in East Champaran district, along with driver Zafar Alam (45).

Lakhisarai Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prabhakar Kumar said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the accident.

The SUV was coming from the Jamui side, and the family members were headed towards their home when their vehicle collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction around 5.30 am, officials said.

Foggy conditions are suspected to be a reason behind the collision, they added.

A police team rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident and shifted all the victims to Lakhisarai Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared five of them dead, they added.

The three injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital, with one of them reported to be in critical condition.

(With inputs from PTI)