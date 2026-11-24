Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the six-lane bridge on the Ganga, named after Nitish Kumar, had earlier been proposed to be named after freedom fighter Akshayvat Rai or 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh.

In an interview with TNIE, he ruled out the possibility of RJD’s electoral ties with the JD(U), saying his focus is on strengthening the opposition. He reiterated his party’s demand for a special category status for Bihar.

Excerpts:

You have said naming a bridge as Nitish Setu while Nitish Kumar is alive is tantamount to declaring him politically finished. Is this a political charge or a jibe at BJP?

It is not a jibe. We have seen that the BJP has made its own veteran leaders obsolete. They use this technique for their alliance leaders, including Nitish, to make them insignificant. A request was earlier made to name the bridge either after freedom fighter Akshayvat Rai or Guru Govind Singh as it is located near the 10th Sikh Guru’s birthplace.

How do you view PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Vaishali to inaugurate the bridge? Are there any specific demands concerning Bihar that you raised during the PM’s visit?

They want to use Nitish Kumar’s name for political mileage. Our demands are well-known. We demand a nationwide caste census. We also want to strengthen affirmative action policies for OBCs, EBCs, SCs, and STs. One of our long-standing demands has been special status for Bihar.