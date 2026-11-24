Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav said the six-lane bridge on the Ganga, named after Nitish Kumar, had earlier been proposed to be named after freedom fighter Akshayvat Rai or 10th Sikh Guru Govind Singh.
In an interview with TNIE, he ruled out the possibility of RJD’s electoral ties with the JD(U), saying his focus is on strengthening the opposition. He reiterated his party’s demand for a special category status for Bihar.
Excerpts:
You have said naming a bridge as Nitish Setu while Nitish Kumar is alive is tantamount to declaring him politically finished. Is this a political charge or a jibe at BJP?
It is not a jibe. We have seen that the BJP has made its own veteran leaders obsolete. They use this technique for their alliance leaders, including Nitish, to make them insignificant. A request was earlier made to name the bridge either after freedom fighter Akshayvat Rai or Guru Govind Singh as it is located near the 10th Sikh Guru’s birthplace.
How do you view PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Vaishali to inaugurate the bridge? Are there any specific demands concerning Bihar that you raised during the PM’s visit?
They want to use Nitish Kumar’s name for political mileage. Our demands are well-known. We demand a nationwide caste census. We also want to strengthen affirmative action policies for OBCs, EBCs, SCs, and STs. One of our long-standing demands has been special status for Bihar.
NDA maintains that a DPR was prepared for the bridge in 2012 and that Nitish laid the foundation stone. You also held the road construction portfolio. How much credit can you claim for the completion of this bridge?
They claim credit for the bridge but it does not bother me. What is important for me is pace of development works. We’re yet to see the fruits of the mega packages announced for Bihar. The Centre has not made any contribution to the construction of this bridge but the PM cut the ribbon.
Nitish did not name any government scheme or university after him during his more than 18 years as CM. Why do you think this has happened for the first time now, after his shift to the Rajya Sabha?
Perhaps Nitish Kumar does not have a say any more in government’s decisions. Like I said earlier, his alliance partner has decided that it is time to ‘memorialise Nitish ji”.
A video showing Nitish’s son Nishant apparently being sidelined by a CM’s guard went viral. What does it reveal about the state of affairs within the JD(U) and its relationship with the BJP?
You have to understand that such images are deliberately made viral. It is a design to downgrade NDA partners. The BJP has a history of following a ‘use and throw’ approach towards its allies.
Is there any possibility of the RJD and JD(U) coming together to form a government in Bihar, given the changing political equations in the state?
The RJD has been steadfast with its alliances in most adverse circumstances. Our politics is based on values. We will continue to focus on strengthening our existing alliance and expanding our outreach to people of Bihar and India.
If the RJD returns to power in Bihar, would you rename Nitish Setu as Akshayvat Setu?
We don’t believe in repackaging. We have been a party of social transformation. We will build new infrastructure and dedicate it to the people of Bihar.
You have accused Bihar police of having transformed from “protectors into predators”. What is your alternative plan to improve law and order?
First and foremost, accountability system needs to be strengthened. Accountability follows when people are assured that their grievances are taken seriously.
There are police reforms reports; we’ll learn from them. Law and order builds confidence in all sections of society. Police should be free from working under a government’s pressure. It should not be used as a tool by the party in power to target the opposition.
With Nitish Kumar moving to the Rajya Sabha, Samrat Choudhary became the CM. The JD(U) appears to be weakened now vis-a-vis the BJP. Are we witnessing the end of the Mandal versus Kamandal era in Bihar politics?
As long as social and economic inequalities persist, there’ll be demand for social justice. There may be dominance by a party not invested in social justice, but this will not dampen aspirations for a better life. The youth of Bihar connect to our programmes because we are serious about addressing inequalities. This not a priority for the state and central governments.