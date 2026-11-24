PATNA: The Janata Dal (United) is observing November 24 as ‘Sushasan Divas’ (Good Governance Day) across Bihar to mark 21 years since Nitish Kumar first assumed office as Chief Minister in November 2005 and highlight his contributions to the state's governance and development.
The occasion commemorates the beginning of Nitish Kumar’s first full-term government following the November 2005 Assembly elections.
JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha said that November 24 would be observed as Good Governance Day to commemorate the beginning of Nitish Kumar’s first full term as Chief Minister.
As part of the celebrations, the party organised a Deepotsav at its state headquarters in Patna on Monday. The premises were illuminated with colourful lights, and hundreds of earthen lamps were lit. Sand artist Madhurendra Kumar also created a sculpture of Nitish Kumar to honour his leadership and public welfare initiatives.
Several senior party leaders and ministers attended the celebrations, including Health Minister Nishant Kumar, senior leader Vashishtha Narayan Singh, JD(U) national vice-president Chandeshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, national general secretary and MLC Afaque Ahmad, chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar, national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan Prasad and MLA Jayant Raj.
The celebrations were also held outside Nitish Kumar’s residence at 7, Circular Road. State minister and event coordinator Leshi Singh, state JD(U) president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, MLC Sanjay Kumar Singh alias Gandhi and Bihar State Citizens' Council general secretary Harendra Bahadur Singh, among others, lit lamps on the occasion. The party also organised a similar lamp-lighting event at its IT office.
JD(U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said Nitish Kumar had earned the sobriquet ‘Sushasan Babu’ through his work.
“His tenure came to be known as an era of good governance. A politician may have any number of critics and opponents, but everyone, whether in the ruling party or the Opposition, acknowledges that Nitish Kumar has worked,” Ranjan told IANS.
In a post on X, the party described the Deepotsav as an effort to make Good Governance Day historic and unforgettable. It said the illumination symbolised Bihar’s journey through two decades of good governance, development and prosperity.