PATNA: The Janata Dal (United) is observing November 24 as ‘Sushasan Divas’ (Good Governance Day) across Bihar to mark 21 years since Nitish Kumar first assumed office as Chief Minister in November 2005 and highlight his contributions to the state's governance and development.

The occasion commemorates the beginning of Nitish Kumar’s first full-term government following the November 2005 Assembly elections.

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha said that November 24 would be observed as Good Governance Day to commemorate the beginning of Nitish Kumar’s first full term as Chief Minister.