PATNA: The Supreme Court's decision to quash the Bihar government's remission order granting premature release to former MP Anand Mohan Singh triggered a political slugfest in the state on Thursday, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) accusing the ruling NDA of using political leaders for electoral convenience.

The apex court directed Mohan, who was serving a life sentence in the 1994 lynching of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah, to surrender within a month.

Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP, alleging that they use leaders when politically expedient and abandon them once their utility ends. He also linked the verdict to the recent cancellation of bail granted to Mokama MLA Anant Singh.

The JD(U) said it respected the judiciary and accepted the verdict. Party spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan said the party would not comment on the court's decision.

Independent MP from Purnia, Pappu Yadav, blamed the BJP-led state government for failing to effectively defend the 2023 amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual. He argued that the court had questioned the legality of the procedure adopted for Mohan's release and maintained that the former MP had already served sufficient time in prison.

Mohan said he respected the judiciary and would comply with the direction to surrender.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu termed the remission decision "indefensible and unsustainable in law" and struck down the April 2023 amendment to the Bihar Prison Manual, which had removed the murder of a public servant on duty from the category of offences excluded from premature release.

The court said the state government could consider a fresh remission plea in accordance with the law, but only after Mohan returned to custody. Notably, Mohan's premature release in April 2023 was ordered when Nitish Kumar was heading the Mahagathbandhan government, of which the RJD was a constituent.