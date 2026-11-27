PATNA: Former MP Anand Mohan on Friday questioned the Bihar government's move to amend the jail manual, asking whether more than 3,000 prisoners released under the provision would also be sent back to jail or whether the action would apply only to him.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's decision to quash his premature release in the 1994 murder of then Gopalganj District Magistrate G Krishnaiah, Anand Mohan said he respected the court's order but maintained that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

Addressing a gathering in Saharsa, he alleged that he was targeted because of his growing political popularity at the time. He claimed to have spent more than 16 years in prison despite being sentenced to 14 years.

Questioning the circumstances of his arrest, Anand Mohan said he was apprehended in Hajipur, around 67 km from Gopalganj, barely 12 minutes after the murder, arguing that covering the distance in such a short time was impossible.

He also claimed that 37 people were accused in the case, but only seven were convicted, while the rest were acquitted. He alleged that there was no credible eyewitness evidence against him.

On the jail manual amendment, Anand Mohan said more than 3,000 prisoners had been released under the provision, after an initial 36 benefited from it.

"Will all the 3,000 people released following the amendment be sent back to jail, or will only I have to return?" he asked.

He said he had launched a public campaign from his ancestral village to highlight the issue. His son and MLA Chetan Anand has called a meeting in Patna on Saturday, following which he plans to tour the country to present his version of the case.

The Supreme Court recently set aside the Bihar government's 2023 decision granting him premature release and directed him to surrender within a month.