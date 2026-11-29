PATNA: A court in Bihar’s Saharsa district has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of kidnapping a young woman, subject to conditions requiring him to provide free tuition to 20 children in his village for six months and donate blood at the Red Cross Society.
The Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV passed the order last week on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Simran Kumar alias Ashwani Raj in Simri Bakhtiyarpur police station case No. 222/2026.
As part of the bail conditions, the accused must teach the children up to Class VI for three hours a day, five days a week. At least 10 of the 20 children must be from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.
He must also submit monthly certificates from the children's parents confirming that the classes are being conducted. After completing the six-month period, he must obtain a certificate from the local mukhiya, sarpanch or ward councillor and submit it to the court.
The accused must also donate blood at the Red Cross Society in Saharsa and produce the certificate before the court.
According to the prosecution, complainant Ranjit Sharma alleged that his daughter was forcibly taken away by the accused on July 14 when she had gone out to relieve herself. He also alleged that the accused's parents threatened and misbehaved with him when he approached them to inquire about his daughter's whereabouts.
The defence told the court that the woman was an adult, with her date of birth recorded as May 11, 2008, and had accompanied the accused voluntarily before marrying him.
Her statement, recorded under Section 183 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), reportedly stated that she had gone with the accused voluntarily.
The prosecution opposed the bail but acknowledged that her statement contained no incriminating allegations against the accused.
After hearing both sides, the court directed that, in the event of arrest or surrender within four weeks, the accused be released on bail upon furnishing two sureties of Rs 10,000 each, subject to compliance with the conditions.
The court's directive has become a talking point in the region.