PATNA: A court in Bihar’s Saharsa district has granted anticipatory bail to a man accused of kidnapping a young woman, subject to conditions requiring him to provide free tuition to 20 children in his village for six months and donate blood at the Red Cross Society.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge-IV passed the order last week on the anticipatory bail petition filed by Simran Kumar alias Ashwani Raj in Simri Bakhtiyarpur police station case No. 222/2026.

As part of the bail conditions, the accused must teach the children up to Class VI for three hours a day, five days a week. At least 10 of the 20 children must be from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families.

He must also submit monthly certificates from the children's parents confirming that the classes are being conducted. After completing the six-month period, he must obtain a certificate from the local mukhiya, sarpanch or ward councillor and submit it to the court.

The accused must also donate blood at the Red Cross Society in Saharsa and produce the certificate before the court.