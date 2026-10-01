Bihar MLC polls: JD(U) MLA Anant Singh shows support to Jan Suraaj Party candidate

Patna: JD(U) MLA Anant Singh’s differences with party candidate Neeraj Kumar came to the fore on Thursday when he attended the nomination filing of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Singh for the Patna Graduates’ seat.

Anuj has been fielded by JSP founder Prashant Kishor, while Neeraj is the official JD(U) nominee. Anant, the MLA from Mokama, announced his full support for Anuj, defying the party line.

“I don’t know who is saying what about the MLC polls. But one thing is sure that Anuj will win the election. I consider people as ‘Malik’ who are with us,” Anant said. He was also seen unfurling the JSP’s yellow ‘gamcha’ (towel) during a procession accompanying the filing of Anuj’s nomination.

Neeraj, who is seeking re-election from the seat, said voters would decide whom to support in the October 23 election. “It is not any individual’s choice. In democracy, everybody has the right to say anything about anybody,” he told reporters.

Responding to a media query, Neeraj said VIPs would be present during the filing of his nomination. “Let us wait for the opportune time. Everything will be clear,” he said.

Anant said he was opposing Neeraj for several reasons, alleging that the latter had opposed him on several occasions. “So, I must pay him back in the same coin,” he said.