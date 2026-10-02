Congress names five candidates for Bihar MLC polls; ally RJD in fray in three of them

The Congress has announced five candidates for the October 23 Bihar Legislative Council elections, setting up a direct contest with alliance partner RJD in three constituencies.
Elections are being held for eight seats in the Upper House of the bicameral Bihar legislature. The terms of four graduates’ and four teachers’ constituencies are due to expire on November 16.
According to the list approved by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal late on Thursday, the party has fielded former state president Madan Mohan Jha for re-election from the Darbhanga Teachers’ constituency. The RJD has not announced a candidate for the seat.
The Congress has also fielded Sanjay Yadav from the Patna Teachers’ constituency, which the RJD is not contesting.
However, the Congress candidates for the Kosi Graduates’, Darbhanga Graduates’ and Patna Graduates’ constituencies, Manoj Kumar Jaiswal, Rajnikant Pathak and Asadullah Khan respectively, will face RJD candidates.
The RJD had announced candidates for six seats last month, saying that a decision on the remaining seats was pending.
For graduates’ constituencies, voters must hold a degree from a recognised university in India for at least three years and reside in the constituency concerned. For teachers’ constituencies, voters must have at least three years’ teaching experience in secondary schools, colleges or universities. In both cases, voters must be registered on the electoral rolls prepared for the purpose.
(With inputs from PTI)