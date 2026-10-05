Bihar MLC polls: Lalan Singh steps in to resolve JD(U) infighting

PATNA: Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) is facing opposition from three of its own MLAs ahead of the October 23 MLC polls for eight Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies.
RLM MLAs Madhav Anand, Rameshwar Mahto and Alok Singh have announced their support for Independent candidate Ram Pukar Sinha from the Saran Teachers’ constituency, even as the RLM has backed JD(U) candidate Anand Pushkar from the seat. Kushwaha, however, said the party would support the NDA candidate, referring to the JD(U) nominee.
Meanwhile, Union Minister and former JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has stepped in to address differences within the JD(U). He said party MLA Anant Singh had agreed not to publicly campaign against JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar from the Patna Graduates’ constituency.
“If there has been an action, there will be a reaction,” Lalan said, adding that he had spoken to Anant at the request of JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.
Lalan said Anant had complained about facing opposition from Neeraj and being subjected to a misinformation campaign during the last Assembly election. He said this happened when Anant supported Nitish Kumar during a no-confidence motion against the government.
Lalan said Nitish himself had advised Anant to contest from Mokama, and several leaders, including Sanjay, had witnessed the conversation.
“When a campaign was being run against him, the party should have taken action. There was a lapse on the part of the state party leadership at that time,” Lalan said.
“Anant Singh has said that those who opposed him instead of seeking votes for him will not get his support,” Lalan quoted the JD(U) MLA as saying during their conversation. However, he said Anant had now agreed not to make public statements against Neeraj that could harm the party.
Asked about Anant’s allegation that Neeraj had hatched a conspiracy against him during the election, Lalan said, “I do not respond to whether someone was trying to defeat me or not. When I contest an election, I do my work,” he said.
Lalan, however, alleged that Neeraj had been involved in the campaign against Anant Singh.
Meanwhile, Neeraj filed his nomination papers for the MLC polls from the Patna Graduates’ constituency.
After filing his nomination, he said, “I have filed my nomination from the Patna Graduates’ constituency and express my gratitude to the large number of party workers who have gathered here."
“All senior NDA leaders responsible for Bihar’s future, along with people from different sections of society, have come here. We filed our nomination after seeking the blessings of Maa Bhagwati," he said.