Bihar MLC polls: Lalan Singh steps in to resolve JD(U) infighting

PATNA: Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) is facing opposition from three of its own MLAs ahead of the October 23 MLC polls for eight Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies.

RLM MLAs Madhav Anand, Rameshwar Mahto and Alok Singh have announced their support for Independent candidate Ram Pukar Sinha from the Saran Teachers’ constituency, even as the RLM has backed JD(U) candidate Anand Pushkar from the seat. Kushwaha, however, said the party would support the NDA candidate, referring to the JD(U) nominee.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and former JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh has stepped in to address differences within the JD(U). He said party MLA Anant Singh had agreed not to publicly campaign against JD(U) candidate Neeraj Kumar from the Patna Graduates’ constituency.

“If there has been an action, there will be a reaction,” Lalan said, adding that he had spoken to Anant at the request of JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Lalan said Anant had complained about facing opposition from Neeraj and being subjected to a misinformation campaign during the last Assembly election. He said this happened when Anant supported Nitish Kumar during a no-confidence motion against the government.

Lalan said Nitish himself had advised Anant to contest from Mokama, and several leaders, including Sanjay, had witnessed the conversation.

“When a campaign was being run against him, the party should have taken action. There was a lapse on the part of the state party leadership at that time,” Lalan said.