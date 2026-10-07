Bihar MLC polls: Prashant Kishor claims JSP will win Patna Graduates, Teachers seats

PATNA: Amid a crucial meeting of the ruling NDA over the Bihar MLC polls, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) founder and Bankipur MLA Prashant Kishor on Wednesday claimed that his party would win both the Patna Graduates’ and Patna Teachers’ constituencies.

Kishor’s claim assumes significance in the wake of his pre-poll promise that 10,000 jobs would be provided to youths of constituencies from which JSP candidates win the election.

Referring to the upcoming polls for eight Graduates’ and Teachers’ seats, Kishor said the results would send a message across the state that voters would hold elected representatives accountable for their performance.

Campaigning for JSP candidates Anuj Singh and Divya Jyoti, contesting from the Patna Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies respectively, Kishor said a wave of change was sweeping the state. “There is an undercurrent in favour of Jan Suraaj Party,” he added.

He appealed to voters not to be swayed by the Rs 10,000 cash transfer by the ruling party, as he alleged it had done during the 2025 Assembly elections. “I appeal to you people not to sell your votes. Vote for better employment opportunities, better pay and dignity,” he said.

Kishor recently announced that his party would ensure 7th Pay Commission benefits for teachers of all categories before the next Lok Sabha election.