Bihar opposition parties protest across state, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR

The protesters alleged that the SIR exercise had led to the deletion of bona fide voters from the electoral rolls and accused the BJP-led government and the Election Commission of undermining democracy.

The protests followed a call by RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to hold demonstrations and burn effigies at all 534 block headquarters across the state.

Wednesday’s block-level protests were part of the two-day ‘Aakrosh March’ announced by the Mahagathbandhan in the state.

The RJD national working president alleged that the SIR was undertaken in Bihar at the behest of the BJP and the Centre. He vowed to continue the Opposition’s campaign against the electoral roll revision exercise.

The INDIA bloc has announced further protests, with alliance leaders scheduled to stage sit-ins at district headquarters on Thursday. In Patna, Opposition parties will also march towards Lok Bhavan under Tejashwi’s leadership.