Over Rs 50 lakh cash recovered from Bihar executive engineer’s house in disproportionate assets case

PATNA: The Bihar Economic Offences Unit (EOU) on Thursday recovered Rs 50.05 lakh in cash during simultaneous searches at the premises of a state government executive engineer in a disproportionate assets case.

EOU Deputy Inspector General Manavjeet Singh Dhillon said the cash was recovered during a search of the premises of Narad Kumar Das, an executive engineer with the Bihar Planning and Development Department, in Muzaffarpur.

The raiding team used a currency-counting machine to count the cash, mostly in Rs 500 notes. The searches followed an EOU case registered on October 7 under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(b) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, alleging that Das had amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“Prima facie evidence has been found of Rs 83.5 lakh in assets allegedly acquired beyond his known legitimate sources of income, which is approximately 64.93 per cent above his known income,” Dhillon said.

The EOU also seized documents relating to investments and plots of land in Patna.