At least 11 feared dead as boat carrying 20 capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali

PATNA: At least 11 people were feared dead after a country boat carrying 15-20 people capsized in the Ganga river near Raghopur in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Tuesday. Five of the seriously injured have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment.
The mishap took place around 8 pm near Rampur Shyamchand village under Raghopur police station limits when the victims were crossing the river to attend a post-funeral feast. Most of the victims were stated to be young people and children, according to a preliminary report.
Locals said that the boat lost control and capsized in the midstream as it had boarded more people than its capacity. As soon as the boat capsized, the people aboard began drowning in the deep water. Some people swam to safety.
On getting information, Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh dispatched ambulances and SDRF teams to rescue people. Officials from Raghopur police station also reached the site and helped the administration in the rescue operation.
With the help of police and local divers, the bodies of 10 people were reportedly fished out of the swollen river. The bodies were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem examination. Efforts were on to ascertain the identities of the deceased.
The district administration has assured the affected families of all possible assistance.
Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav said that he had received information about the boat tragedy late in the evening. The majority of the victims were minor children. “I spoke to the officials of the district administration and inquired about the rescue operation,” he said.
He said that he had urged the district administration to expedite rescue, relief and medical assistance; he posted on X.
Earlier, on September 8, one individual died and another went missing after a boat carrying 11 people capsized in the Ganga near Terasia Diara in Vaishali district. Nine people were rescued safely, with some managing to swim ashore. The deceased was identified as Chandan Kumar.