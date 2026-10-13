At least 11 feared dead as boat carrying 20 capsizes in Bihar’s Vaishali

PATNA: At least 11 people were feared dead after a country boat carrying 15-20 people capsized in the Ganga river near Raghopur in Bihar’s Vaishali district late on Tuesday. Five of the seriously injured have been referred to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for better treatment.

The mishap took place around 8 pm near Rampur Shyamchand village under Raghopur police station limits when the victims were crossing the river to attend a post-funeral feast. Most of the victims were stated to be young people and children, according to a preliminary report.

Locals said that the boat lost control and capsized in the midstream as it had boarded more people than its capacity. As soon as the boat capsized, the people aboard began drowning in the deep water. Some people swam to safety.

On getting information, Vaishali District Magistrate Varsha Singh dispatched ambulances and SDRF teams to rescue people. Officials from Raghopur police station also reached the site and helped the administration in the rescue operation.