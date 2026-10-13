Patna Left-wing students defy protest curbs, demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over SIR

PATNA: Left-wing student and youth organisations — All India Students’ Association (AISA) and Revolutionary Youth Association (RYA) — on Tuesday staged a protest march in Patna in support of their demand for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in view of the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls.

Hundreds of AISA and RYA members took out the protest march despite the state home department’s directive stating that demonstrations at places other than the Gardanibagh dharna site would be considered a violation of the law.

Police deployed additional forces and cordoned off the area from JP Golambar to Gandhi Maidan to prevent the protesters from marching towards Lok Bhavan. Six Vajra riot-control vehicles and water cannons were also deployed as security was tightened around the protest site.

Activists from AISA, RYA and other organisations started their march from JP Golambar near Gandhi Maidan. Police detained some protesters as a large number of them jumped over the barricades near JP Golambar. Later, protesters blocked the Dak Bungalow roundabout, leading to a heavy traffic jam.