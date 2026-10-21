Bihar BJP plans campaign to counter opposition’s ‘vote theft’ allegations

PATNA: The Bihar BJP has launched a multi-level campaign to counter the Congress-led Opposition’s “vote theft” allegations over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and present its position on the exercise to the public.

BJP organisation general secretary Bhikhubhai Dalsania will lead the campaign, which aims to rebut the Opposition’s allegations and highlight the party’s stand on the electoral roll revision that began in Bihar ahead of last year’s Assembly elections.

Dalsania and state BJP president Sanjay Saraogi met party office-bearers, including district presidents, district in-charges and state-level functionaries, at the party office in Patna on Tuesday to finalise the campaign and assign responsibilities.

According to party sources, general secretary Dhananjay Sharma, Kumhrar MLA Sanjay Gupta and BJP vice-president Sheela Kushwaha will coordinate the campaign at the state level.

The campaign will include seminars featuring intellectuals, youth debate competitions and other public outreach programmes to counter what the party describes as misinformation about the SIR. The events will seek to present facts and explain the BJP’s position on the revision of electoral rolls.

A media management team has also been formed to ensure wide coverage of the campaign and communicate details of the programmes to the public through newspapers and other media platforms.

The first phase will continue until November 4. According to party sources, district units will receive details of the programmes, including dates and timings, with events planned simultaneously across the state. Information about the programmes will also be shared with the media on the same day.

The BJP is expected to finalise the second phase after Diwali, though its schedule has yet to be decided.

The party has faced pressure since Opposition parties raised objections to the SIR and flagged alleged discrepancies in the electoral roll revision ahead of the previous Bihar Assembly elections.