Bihar polls: Saran teachers’ constituency leads with 13.56% turnout in first two hours

Polling for the biennial elections to eight Bihar Legislative Council seats recorded brisk turnout in the first two hours on Friday, with the Saran Teachers’ constituency registering the highest polling percentage at 13.56%, followed by Patna Teachers’ at 12.88%.

As many as 5.32 lakh voters were eligible to decide the fate of 150 candidates contesting the eight seats.

According to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Darbhanga recorded the highest turnout among the Graduates’ constituencies at 8%, followed by Patna at 5.5%, Kosi at 5.14% and Tirhut at 4.81%.

Among the Teachers’ constituencies, Saran recorded the highest turnout, followed by Patna. Darbhanga registered 12%, while Tirhut recorded 5.88%. The average turnout stood at 5.86% across the Graduates’ constituencies and 11.08% across the Teachers’ constituencies.

Polling began at 8 am and is scheduled to continue until 4 pm. The combined electorate comprises 5,32,847 voters, including 1,46,611 women and 37 third-gender voters, across 933 polling stations. Counting will take place on 27 October.

“Polling has so far been peaceful,” an official said.

The contest in the Patna Graduates’ constituency has attracted particular attention following a rift within the Janata Dal (United), with Mokama MLA Anant Singh backing Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh against his own party’s nominee, Neeraj Kumar.

Kumar, a former minister and close aide of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is seeking a fourth consecutive term from the constituency. Anant Singh has extended his support to Anuj Singh, alleging that Neeraj Kumar worked against him during last year’s Assembly elections.

“People are the real masters. It is for them to decide the fate of candidates. I am confident that Anuj Singh will win the election with a massive mandate,” Singh told reporters.