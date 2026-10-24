Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) drops Anant Singh, wife Neelam Devi, over anti-party activities

PATNA: Former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) on Saturday expelled Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh from the party’s primary membership for six years for allegedly being involved in anti-party activities.

The disciplinary action comes a day after the MLC elections on eight Graduates’ and Teachers’ seats. Singh has been accused of opposing JD(U) nominee Neeraj Kumar from the Patna Graduates’ constituency.

JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha issued a letter expelling Anant Singh from the party’s primary membership, hours after Neeraj hinted at stern action against his political foe for helping Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh in the election.

The JD(U) state president, in his letter, said that Singh had repeatedly been defying the party’s instructions and using inappropriate and insulting language against the top leadership.

Singh’s wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, has also been expelled from the JD(U)’s primary membership.

The JD(U) is also likely to recommend to Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar that Singh be disqualified from membership of the House. “A formal request letter will be sent to the Speaker soon,” a JD(U) functionary told this reporter on Saturday.

Singh, known for his unique lifestyle, continued campaigning in favour of Jan Suraaj Party candidate Anuj Singh despite instructions from JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha.

Sources said that the decision to expel the Mokama MLA from the party’s membership was taken after Union Minister and JD(U) MP from Munger Rajiv Ranjan Singh, alias Lalan Singh, met party president Nitish Kumar on Saturday.