15-year-old girl gangraped in Bihar's Begusrai, two held

PATNA: Police in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Monday arrested two individuals on the charges of raping a 15-year-old girl with learning difficulties.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the girl returned home alone from a local market. The accused allegedly entered her house, abducted her and raped her in an abandoned building around 50 metres from her home.

Police said the girl’s mother was not at home when the incident occurred. The mother and daughter had gone to a local market on Sunday evening. While the mother stayed back to finish some work, the girl returned home alone. “Taking advantage of the situation, the accused entered her house, abducted her and raped her in a nearby building,” a police officer involved in the investigation said.

He said a complaint was lodged at Ratanpur police station based on the victim’s mother’s statement. The mother told the police that she did not find her daughter when she returned home and began searching for her. She later found the girl in a nearby building.

After hearing the victim’s cries, some residents forced the accused to open the door. The accused fled when they opened it. He is around 40 years old and runs a stationery shop in the area.

Upon information, a police team visited the spot and collected evidence.

A team led by DSP Prashant Kumar later arrested the accused, who was being questioned at the police station.

“The girl has been sent for medical examination. The report is awaited,” the DSP said, adding that the accused had been booked under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.