Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj wins 1st Bihar Council seat, BJP loses Patna Teachers’ Constituency

PATNA: Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) won its first Bihar Legislative Council seat on Wednesday, with its candidate Suresh Rai defeating sitting MLC and veteran Congress leader Madan Mohan Jha in the Darbhanga Teachers’ Constituency.

The victory gives JSP its first representative in the Bihar Legislative Council. The party already has a representative in the state Assembly after its founder, Prashant Kishor, won the Bankipur by-election.

The BJP suffered another setback after the Bankipur by-election, losing the Patna Teachers’ Constituency to the Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). BJP-backed candidate Nawal Kishore Yadav lost the seat after representing it for five consecutive terms over 30 years. RJD candidate Dr Sanjeev Kumar Singh won the constituency.

In the Patna Graduates’ Constituency, JD(U) nominee Neeraj Kumar retained the seat by defeating his nearest rival, RJD’s Dilip Patel. The result was a setback for expelled JD(U) MLA from Mokama, Anant Kumar Singh, whose political rival Neeraj Kumar secured victory. JSP candidate Anuj Singh, who received support from Anant Singh during the campaign, finished third.

Neeraj Kumar’s supporters distributed sweets and burst firecrackers outside the counting centre. A day earlier, supporters of Neeraj and Anant Singh had clashed during counting. Police intervened to bring the situation under control, and counting was completed amid tension.