Victory in Patna Graduates seat deepens rifts within JDU as Neeraj Kumar targets Lalan Singh

PATNA: The election to the Patna Graduates’ constituency of the Bihar Legislative Council may be over, but the war of words that followed shows no signs of abating.

Following JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar’s victory, differences within the former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party have come into sharper focus, with his remarks about Union minister and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh triggering fresh political speculation.

Neeraj has categorically said that he will not call Lalan Singh to seek his blessings after the victory. When asked why he had to face so many difficulties during the election, he asked what his fault was. "I want to know my fault, for which I had to face opposition from a section of party leaders," Neeraj said.

He also declared that he would repay his political debts with interest, a remark being viewed in the context of tensions and resentment within the party during the campaign for the just concluded MLC polls.

JD(U) could win only one out of the four seats it contested. BJP, on the other hand, won three seats, it had contested. A BJP rebel and Independent candidate Rahul Raj won the election from Saran Teachers’ seat.

Asked after his victory whether he would call Lalan Singh to seek his congratulations, Neeraj replied, "There is no question of that." He then expressed his displeasure, asking what his fault had been in the entire electoral episode.