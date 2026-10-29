Victory in Patna Graduates seat deepens rifts within JDU as Neeraj Kumar targets Lalan Singh

PATNA: The election to the Patna Graduates’ constituency of the Bihar Legislative Council may be over, but the war of words that followed shows no signs of abating.
Following JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar’s victory, differences within the former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar’s party have come into sharper focus, with his remarks about Union minister and Munger MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh triggering fresh political speculation.
Neeraj has categorically said that he will not call Lalan Singh to seek his blessings after the victory. When asked why he had to face so many difficulties during the election, he asked what his fault was. "I want to know my fault, for which I had to face opposition from a section of party leaders," Neeraj said.
He also declared that he would repay his political debts with interest, a remark being viewed in the context of tensions and resentment within the party during the campaign for the just concluded MLC polls.
JD(U) could win only one out of the four seats it contested. BJP, on the other hand, won three seats, it had contested. A BJP rebel and Independent candidate Rahul Raj won the election from Saran Teachers’ seat.
Asked after his victory whether he would call Lalan Singh to seek his congratulations, Neeraj replied, "There is no question of that." He then expressed his displeasure, asking what his fault had been in the entire electoral episode.
Neeraj said he deserved an explanation for the difficulties he faced during the election process. Those who wanted to congratulate him were doing so through social media and other channels, he said, adding that he had received overwhelming affection and support from party workers, which mattered most to him.
Although Neeraj did not directly accuse anyone of obstructing his election, his remarks indicated that he remained dissatisfied with the developments during the campaign. His most pointed remark concerned what he described as a political debt.
Neeraj said his parents and ancestors had taught him that any debt taken must be repaid. "I will repay my political debt with interest," he said. He did not name anyone or specify who he was referring to, fuelling speculation over the intended target of his remarks.
The controversy had already intensified after JD(U) MLA Anant Singh campaigned against Neeraj in the Patna Graduates’ election and challenged him to forfeit his security deposit. Neeraj’s latest remarks are being seen as another chapter in that political confrontation.
Neeraj hits back at Anant Singh
When Anant Singh was asked whether Neeraj would call him to seek his congratulations, he had questioned why he should congratulate Neeraj. Neeraj has now responded in similar terms, asking whether he should call such people to seek their congratulations.
He questioned whether his political identity had been reduced to calling people and asking them to congratulate him, adding that he had not entered politics for that purpose. Taking a swipe at his detractors, he said seeking congratulations from such people would only add to one’s sins.
The exchange suggests that the verbal duel between the two leaders has continued even after the election results. ‘Politics of money and muscle power will no longer work’, he asserted.
Describing the Patna Graduates’ election as a battle between dharma and adharma (righteousness and unrighteousness), Neeraj said the contest was not merely about electoral victory or defeat but a fight over principles. He maintained that the JD(U) and the NDA had stood firmly behind him.
Asked about a legislator from his own party campaigning against him and challenging him to forfeit his security deposit, Neeraj said the politics of money and muscle power would no longer work. He asserted that as long as his conscience remained intact, no force in the world could make him bow.
Taking a dig at those who had challenged him over his security deposit, Neeraj asked about their health and whether their blood pressure had risen. His remarks were seen as a direct political taunt at his opponents.
No reconciliation effort, says Neeraj
Asked whether efforts had been made to resolve the dispute between him and Anant Singh, Neeraj said he had not attempted to broker a settlement. However, he stressed that everyone should uphold the party’s principles and discipline.