Bihar govt cautions against consuming unknown fish entering state with Nepal floodwaters

PATNA: Bihar Dairy, Animal Resources and Fisheries Minister Nand Kishor Ram on Wednesday urged people to avoid consuming "unfamiliar" fish that have entered the state with floodwaters from Nepal as it could cause illness.

Reports suggested the presence of unfamiliar fish species in certain areas of Bihar that have come along with floodwaters flowing in from Nepal.

The consumption of such fish has allegedly caused stomachache, diarrhoea and vomiting among some people.

"I appeal to people to avoid eating fish flowing in from Nepal through rivers such as Gandak...These are visibly distinct in their appearance. These fish are known to cause stomachache, vomiting and breathing difficulties. Consumption of such fish may also lead to infections. It is better not to eat them," Ram said.

He also urged fishermen not to catch and sell such fish.

The Bihar government on Tuesday issued an advisory, asking people not to consume such fish varieties.

Fish washed out of ponds, rivers, lakes and reservoirs during floods can spread over large areas and may come into prolonged contact with open drains, dead animals and decaying matter, increasing the risk of contamination by bacteria, viruses and fungi, the advisory stated.

"Consuming these fish is hazardous to health," officials said, advising people not to consume fish caught from floodwaters until environmental conditions return to normal and natural contaminants and pathogens subside.

People developing vomiting, diarrhoea, stomach pain, dizziness, breathing difficulty or other unusual symptoms after consuming fish have been advised to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest health centre or hospital, they added.

The department also asked residents to report sightings of such fish to their respective district fisheries officer or local administration.

It appealed to the public to strictly avoid consuming unknown fish as a "precautionary measure".