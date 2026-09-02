Centre clears Bihar request for drama school

PATNA: The Centre has agreed to establish a new campus of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Bihar following Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary’s request in this regard.

With this announcement, the long-pending demand of artists from the state has been fulfilled. The move will not only boost the morale of artists but also provide opportunities to budding talents.

Chief Minister Choudhary thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for the decision, saying the campus would give Bihar’s rich theatre and performing arts traditions greater national recognition and create new opportunities for artists.

He said the campus would reduce the need for young artists to travel to other states for professional training. They would be able to pursue training in acting, stagecraft, performing arts and other aspects of theatre within Bihar, he said, adding that the institution would also provide better facilities for advanced research in theatre and performing arts. Choudhary said, “Opening an NSD campus in Bihar is an important investment.”