Chirag Paswan files complaint against Swatantra Bharadwaj over Jantar Mantar assault row

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has filed a complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj over his remarks in a podcast about an alleged assault during the Jantar Mantar protest, saying such “open admission” of violence without subsequent action could set a “very wrong precedent” for the country.

Bharadwaj, who has been accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, had mentioned Paswan and BJP leader Kapil Mishra while recalling the incident on the podcast.

“The incident is extremely serious. A person is openly bragging about beating someone so severely that it could possibly have led to their death. If such a person openly admits this on a podcast and no action is taken against him, I believe it will set a very wrong example before the country and its people,” the LJP leader asserted.

He said Bharadwaj had also “misused” his name and those of several other politicians while speaking about the incident.

“Understanding the seriousness of this matter, and because that person has misused my name along with the names of several politicians, I have also filed an official complaint against that person,” he said.

The Union minister also urged the Delhi Police to conduct a fair investigation into the matter.

He asserted people in public life can meet anyone and express their views, but that does not mean they personally know everyone they meet. “To say that I personally know him or that he personally knows me is completely wrong. Misusing someone's name is wrong,” he said.