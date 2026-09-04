Chirag Paswan files complaint against Swatantra Bharadwaj over Jantar Mantar assault row

PATNA: Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan has filed a complaint against Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj over his remarks in a podcast about an alleged assault during the Jantar Mantar protest, saying such “open admission” of violence without subsequent action could set a “very wrong precedent” for the country.
Bharadwaj, who has been accused of assaulting the father of student activist Nishu Azad during a CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, had mentioned Paswan and BJP leader Kapil Mishra while recalling the incident on the podcast.
“The incident is extremely serious. A person is openly bragging about beating someone so severely that it could possibly have led to their death. If such a person openly admits this on a podcast and no action is taken against him, I believe it will set a very wrong example before the country and its people,” the LJP leader asserted.
He said Bharadwaj had also “misused” his name and those of several other politicians while speaking about the incident.
“Understanding the seriousness of this matter, and because that person has misused my name along with the names of several politicians, I have also filed an official complaint against that person,” he said.
The Union minister also urged the Delhi Police to conduct a fair investigation into the matter.
He asserted people in public life can meet anyone and express their views, but that does not mean they personally know everyone they meet. “To say that I personally know him or that he personally knows me is completely wrong. Misusing someone's name is wrong,” he said.
Paswan said he had already lodged a complaint over the alleged misuse of his name, but described Sanjay Kumar's condition as a more serious issue.
“Given the circumstances in which Sanjay Kumar, Nishu Azad's father, is today, my party and I stand firmly with Nishu and her family. We will ensure that her family gets justice. We will also ensure that that the truth comes out, appropriate action is taken against the person who is openly making a mockery of the law, and that he is punished,” Paswan added.
Meanwhile, LJP (Ram Vilas) national general secretary Raju Tiwari on Friday reiterated the party’s resolve to make Paswan the chief minister of Bihar.
Addressing a party meeting in Patna, Tiwari exuded confidence that the party’s organisational set-up would continue to strengthen under Paswan’s leadership.
“We are fully confident that we will continue to move forward under the leadership of Chirag Paswan. In the next assembly elections, all of us take a pledge that we will form a government of our party and fulfill our resolve to make Chirag Paswan the chief minister,” Tiwari said.
State president Surendra Vivek and several other party leaders were present at the meeting. Tiwari reiterated the party’s resolve in the presence of Paswan, who came to Patna from New Delhi.