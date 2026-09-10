More than 43 lakh people affected in 14 districts as flood wreaks havoc in Bihar

Over 43 lakh people have been affected by floods in 14 districts of Bihar, with several rivers, including the Ganga, flowing above the danger mark, officials said on Thursday.

Incessant rain in several parts of the state, coupled with heavy rainfall in the catchment areas of Nepal, has caused rivers and streams to overflow, they said.

According to the Disaster Management Department (DMD), around 43.64 lakh people in 527 gram panchayats across 85 blocks have been affected by the floods.

Among the worst-affected districts are Patna, Bhojpur, Saran, Vaishali, Bhagalpur, Begusarai and Buxar.

The state has recorded 83.6 mm of rainfall in September so far, which is 24 per cent above normal, according to the weather office.

In its latest bulletin, the DMD said the Ganga at Sultanganj in Bhagalpur was flowing at 36.72 metres at 6 am on Thursday, 2.22 metres above the danger level. The flow, however, remained stable.

The Gandak was flowing above the danger mark at Dumriya Ghat, Kosi at Baltara and Kursela, Budhi Gandak at Khagaria, and Ganga at Digha, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon and Munger.