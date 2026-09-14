JD(U) to oppose Centre's fresh move to implement UCC in Bihar

PATNA: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in 21 NDA-ruled states has triggered differences within the ruling alliance in Bihar, with the Janata Dal (United) opposing its implementation in the state.

The Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) on Monday said it would not allow the UCC to be implemented in Bihar, even though the party had supported the Bill in Parliament.

Former state minister and JD(U) national general secretary Shyam Rajak said, “When the UCC was being introduced in the parliament, we supported it, but our leader Nitish Kumar had made it clear that it would not be implemented in Bihar.”

He said the party continued to stand by Nitish Kumar’s position on the issue.

Rajak, the MLA from Phulwarisharif, said the Bihar government was being run by a coalition despite BJP leader Samrat Choudhary being the chief minister.

“We will not allow UCC to be implemented in the state,” he told the media.

Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) president and Bihar minister Santosh Kumar Suman, however, said the UCC should be implemented only after consultation with all allies in the coalition. HAM is an NDA ally in both Bihar and at the Centre.

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is yet to react to Shah’s renewed push for implementing the UCC in all NDA-ruled states.

Shah made the announcement at a press conference on the BJP’s 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' in Mumbai, an initiative highlighting the NDA government’s achievements over the past 12 years and the BJP’s 25-year journey under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

The Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) also criticised the move. RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had earlier alleged that the BJP was pursuing its political agenda and attempting to undermine constitutional rights.

RJD spokesperson Ezaz Ahmad said JD(U), LJP (RV), HAM and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) should clarify whether they support the BJP’s political agenda or the constitutional system framed by B R Ambedkar, which provides equal rights to people of all religions.